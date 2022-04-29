Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AEM traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $58.23. 4,580,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $76.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

