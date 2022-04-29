Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Shares of ADC traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,840. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.