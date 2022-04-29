Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target Raised to €4.40

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.35.
Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.07.
Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.
