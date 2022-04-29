AJ Bell (LON:AJB) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Berenberg Bank

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.16) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.72) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 377 ($4.80).

LON AJB opened at GBX 250 ($3.19) on Monday. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 248.20 ($3.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 452.40 ($5.77). The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 298.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 23.36.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

