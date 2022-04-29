Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Alarm.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 508,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.99. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.88 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

