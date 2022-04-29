Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.89. Albany International reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 165,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,365. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

