Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $32.13 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

