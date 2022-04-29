Aleph.im Market Cap Reaches $52.68 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $335,663.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00031534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00100889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,383,073 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.