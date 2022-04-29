Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

ALRS stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. 26,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,144. The company has a market cap of $462.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.