Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.
ALRS stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. 26,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,144. The company has a market cap of $462.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
