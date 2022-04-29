Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $510.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $625.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $619.58.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $301.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $270.37 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 130,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

