Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $609,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total value of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,504,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549,293. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average of $163.00. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 522,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.07.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

