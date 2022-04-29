Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.18)-0.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $29.60 on Friday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -99.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Blair Curtis Jackson sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $1,480,470.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,163.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,211. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alkermes by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,237,000 after purchasing an additional 325,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 171,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

