Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.22.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. 1,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,602. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
