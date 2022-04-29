Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. 1,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,602. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $132.03 and a 52-week high of $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $4,094,497. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

