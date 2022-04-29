Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $51.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APYRF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.94.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

