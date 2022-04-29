Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

