Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after acquiring an additional 195,430 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 834.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

