Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.43. 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

