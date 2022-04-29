Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical device company. It focuses on research, development, and potential commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for the treatment of solid tumors. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., formerly known as Healthcare Capital Corp., is based in JERUSALEM. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTS traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 215,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,957. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

