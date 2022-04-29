Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $25.12 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $25.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $28.34. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $27.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $30.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $107.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $29.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $29.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $31.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $126.63 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

GOOG stock opened at $2,388.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,649.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,778.12.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total transaction of $115,744.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,775 shares of company stock worth $153,262,635. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.5% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

