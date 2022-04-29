AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
ALA stock opened at C$29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.06. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$22.33 and a 52 week high of C$31.16.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.
About AltaGas (Get Rating)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Read More
