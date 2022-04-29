Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $9.31. 381,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $16,248,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Altice USA by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

