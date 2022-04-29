Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Announces Earnings Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,699. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.58. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

A number of analysts have commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro acquired 5,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

