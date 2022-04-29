Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 569,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,648. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,400.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 38,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

