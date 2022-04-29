Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after buying an additional 346,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of MO stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

