Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. 43,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $547.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 216.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

