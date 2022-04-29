Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.76

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 32945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Get Amarin alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Amarin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 48.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 477,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 155,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.