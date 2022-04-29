Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,600.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,625.00 to $4,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,047.47.

AMZN stock opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,067.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,232.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 49.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

