Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,500.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,100.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,938.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,891.93 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,067.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3,232.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95). Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 49.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

