Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.95 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The e-commerce giant reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($1.95), Fidelity Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $436.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,455.13. The company had a trading volume of 476,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,671.45 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,067.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,232.41.

Shares of Amazon.com are set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,863.09.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 89,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $298,150,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

