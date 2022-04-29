American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.87-$5.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $99.11. 3,587,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,742. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

