American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

AXP traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,423. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.89 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

