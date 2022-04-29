American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

