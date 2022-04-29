American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,361 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of American International Group worth $33,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $90,341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $69,194,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 583,174 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,441,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 572.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 519,708 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.56. 50,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,965,069. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

