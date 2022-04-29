American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IFNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 115,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. American Noble Gas has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.69.
About American Noble Gas (Get Rating)
