American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 115,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,385. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. American Noble Gas has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.69.

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

