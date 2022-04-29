American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Update

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.04.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.50% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

