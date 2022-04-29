American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,451,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $424,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $8.44 on Friday, reaching $243.74. 50,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,328. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.47. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

