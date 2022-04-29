American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

NYSE AMT opened at $252.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

