American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. American Water Works updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39 to $4.49 EPS.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $154.16. The company had a trading volume of 33,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,396 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,139.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

