Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.63. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 109,986 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55. The stock has a market cap of C$276.16 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$65.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

About Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.