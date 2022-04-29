Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Ames National has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

