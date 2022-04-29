Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Amgen updated its FY22 guidance to $17.00-18.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,604. The company has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

