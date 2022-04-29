Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.13 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen (Get Rating)
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
