Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.13 on Wednesday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

