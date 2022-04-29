Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol updated its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $73.55 on Friday. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

