Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to post sales of $87.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $89.80 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $104.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $413.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $421.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $459.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casa Systems.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 932,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.65 million, a P/E ratio of 170.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.
Casa Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casa Systems (CASA)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.