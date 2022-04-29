Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) to post sales of $87.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $89.80 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $104.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $413.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $421.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $457.12 million, with estimates ranging from $454.60 million to $459.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Casa Systems by 334.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 932,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.65 million, a P/E ratio of 170.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

