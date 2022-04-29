Analysts Anticipate Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cocrystal Pharma.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Several brokerages have commented on COCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP remained flat at $$0.47 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 240,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,490. The company has a market cap of $45.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 5,155.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

