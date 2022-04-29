Analysts Anticipate Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

LVLU traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 59,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

