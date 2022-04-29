Analysts Anticipate Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will announce $26.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.92 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $173.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $176.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $254.78 million, with estimates ranging from $249.05 million to $257.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 516,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,699. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $15.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

