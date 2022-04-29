Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) will report $546.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $542.71 million to $550.44 million. Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $422.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chefs’ Warehouse.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. CL King increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 643,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 618,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 115,301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 341,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,124. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -243.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

