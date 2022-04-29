Analysts Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cameco reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 69,956 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Cameco by 41.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. 157,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312,261. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.39 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

