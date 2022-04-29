Analysts Expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Expro Group reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPROGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $295.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expro Group from $20.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,642,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,188,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.17. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Expro Group (Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

